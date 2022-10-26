Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz Fight Live Stream on October 29, on ESPN+

(ESPN Press) Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lomachenko vs. Ortiz will be live, this Saturday, Oct 29 at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

In the 12-round lightweight main event, Ukraine’s fighting hero, two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-division world champion and boxing’s former pound-for-pound king, Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) will make his triumphant return against unbeaten contender” Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs). Lomachenko was set to fight then-unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. earlier this year, but when Russia invaded Ukraine, he put his boxing career on hold to join a territorial defense battalion in his homeland.

The 10-round featherweight co-feature sees two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) attempt to author a highlight-reel knockout against the durable Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs).

The undercard features a pair of Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalists, heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) and featherweight Duke Ragan (7-0, 1 KO). Ragan and Torrez’s Olympic teammates, junior welterweight Tiger Johnson (5-0, 4 KOs) and middleweight Troy Isley (7-0, 4 KOs), will also be featured in separate bouts. Rising middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs), grandson of “The Greatest,” makes his second career New York City appearance in a six-rounder against Montana native Billy Wagner.

Joe Tessitore will call the action on the main card, alongside Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr. Crystina Poncher and Bernardo Osuna will share undercard duties along with Ward and Bradley. Mark Kriegel will serve as analyst/commentator across all bouts.

(Thursday) Amid the Rubble of War, Vasiliy Lomachenko’s Dream Survives by Mark Kriegel.

Fight Card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Ahmed Hefny

Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner

Tiger Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia

Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais

Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera

Eric Mondragon vs. Haven Brady Jr.

