Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz Fight Stream, How to Watch Live Online, Start Time

Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko returns to New York City to take on undefeated lightweight contender Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz in a 12-round main event from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, live on ESPN+.

Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez vs Jose Matias Romero will be the co-main event of the Top Rank on ESPN card.

Undefeated Olympic silver medalists Ricard Torrez and Duke Ragan will also be on the card, as well as the grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-division world champion and boxing’s former pound-for-pound king, Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is ready to continue his path to regain the lightweight titles, and the talented Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) is in his way.

Lomachenko is one of the most dynamic boxers in the world today, he’s been compared to the Matrix for his cat like reflexes and speedy counters, he is one of the hardest fighters to beat and in his two losses they have been close competitive fights.

Ortiz is an unknown fighter and he will be making his debut as the headliner on ESPN against one of the greatest boxers of this era. Most fighters in this position are not used to the main stage and lights, but Ortiz sees this as an opportunity to show the world he is the real deal an a serious threat in the lightweight division.

In the co-feature, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) will face off against Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout.

Main Card

Lightweight – Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Featherweight – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero

Prelim Undercard

Heavyweight – Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Ahmed Samir Hefny

Featherweight – Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner

Light Welterweight – Tiger Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia

Junior Middleweight – Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera

Super Featherweight – Haven Brady Jr. vs. Eric Mondragon

How To Watch and Start Time

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz on October 29, 2022 Main Card: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT — Undercard: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT ESPN+ and Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

