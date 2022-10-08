Watch Badr Hari vs Alistair Overeem 3 Fight Live Stream at Glory Collision 4

Badr Hari vs Alistair Overeem 3 will be the main event on a stacked GLORY Collision 4 fight card from the Netherlands on Saturday night.

Hari and Overeem are two superstars in their respective sports. Hari ruled in K-1 kickboxing before jumping to GLORY and Overeem a longtime UFC veteran and MMA champion in several organizations, held the K-1 kickboxing championship as well.

In 2008 Hari and Overeem would meet in K-1 and the fight was action packed with Overeem dismantling the young Hari by knockout.

The pair would meet again in 2009 and this time Hari got his revenge and stopped Overeem.

Tonight they aim to settle the score and only one fighter can be up 2 to 1 to finally close the book on their decades long rivalry.

The undercard has four GLORY championship bouts so its a can’t miss event for fans.

Glory Fight Card

Heavyweight – Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship – Tiffany Van Soest (Champ) vs. Sarah Moussaddak

Light Heavyweight Championship – Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez (Vacant title)

Lightweight Championship – Tyjani Beztati (Champ) vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski

Featherweight Championship – Petchpanomrung (Champ) vs. Abraham Vidales

Heavyweight – Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro

Middleweight – Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida

Light Heavyweight – Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena

Middleweight – Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun

Fight fans can watch the GLORY Collision 4: Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem 3 fight on October 8, 2022 at Videoland.com in the Netherlands and in the USA and Canada at GloryFights.com for more information visit: https://www.glorykickboxing.com/collision-4-how-to-watch

