Watch Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos 2 Rematch Live Stream From Australia

American champion Devin Haney returns to Australia to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former champion George Kambosos Jr in a rematch set to take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on October 15th.

Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) proved that he is cut from a different cloth than the other young fighters today, by going to the champions backyard and taking the titles off of him when he faced Aussie Kambosos in June in Australia.

George Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KOs) won the unified championship in an upset against Teofimo Lopez in New York, before that fight he was laughed at and considered a lamb to slaughter. He entered the ring against Teofimo billed as the former sparring partner of Manny Pacquiao, but exited as a world champion.

When he flew back home to Australia he believes he let the win get to his head because he was focused on building his brand and business rather than training for Haney. Now he is 100 percent and will enter the ring in tip top condition and focus to try and get the belts back.

Australian twin brothers Jason Moloney (24-2, 19 KOs) and Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs) will fight on the card and take on respectively tough opposition in their bouts.

Jason will face tough Thai fighter Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46 KOs) in a 10 round bantamweight bout, and brother Andrew will face off against Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a junior bantamweight contest.

Women’s IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (14-1, 6 KOs) will defend her title against fellow Australian Susie Ramadan (29-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round title fight.

Watch Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. II on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Live Stream. For more information visit: TopRank.com

Like this: Like Loading...