Watch MF & DAZN: X Series 002: Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys Fight Live Stream on DAZN

MF & DAZN: X Series 002: Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys is the next fight in the unique boxing series that features social media stars and celebrities in boxing matches.

The times have changed and with social media platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Tik Tok and Instagram, stars are being born making videos from their home and not having to go through a major studio.

The biggest British star in the Boxing Social media realm is KSI and he is one of the masterminds of the Misfits & DAZN: X Series, alongside promoter WASSERMAN Boxing.

The headliner has YouTube stars Jay Swingler of Great Britain and Cherdleys of the United States going toe to toe in a middleweight bout for 4 rounds.

Swingler is hungry to step back into the ring and hasn’t fought since losing to ANeson Gib in 2018, and funnyman Cherdleys just wants to fight for fun.

Saturday’s card is tacked with loads of fun fights with Slim Albaher taking on Ryan Taylor, including a women’s bout between Astrid Wett and Keeley.

MF & DAZN: X Series 002 Card

Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys

Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor

Joel Morris (JMX) vs. Ginty

Astrid Wett vs. Keeley

Ashley Tebi vs. Anthony Taylor

Halal Ham vs. DTG

The event takes place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT and will live stream exclusively on DAZN. For more information on how to watch visit: DAZN.com

