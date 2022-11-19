Arsen Goulamirian vs Aleksei Egorov Fight Stream Live on Fight Counter

The WBA cruiserweight championship Arsen Goulamirian vs Aleksei Egorov will take place on November 19th at the La Palestre in Le Cannet, France and shown Pay-Per-View live stream broadcast on Fight Counter.

WBA World Cruiserweight Champ Arsen Goulamirian takes on contender Aleksei Egorov in a battle of hard hitting undefeated fighters.

Arsen Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KOs) who trains out of Canada was originally supposed to fight Aleksei Egorov (11-0, 7 KOs) back in December of 2021 but the fight fell through and now they will finally face off in the ring on November 19th.

Goulamirian is the favorite heading into the bout but Egorov is a very dangerous challenger who can knock you out with any hand.

The fight card features undefeated super middleweight French prospect Kevin Lele Sadjo (18-0, 16 KOs) taking on Emre Cukur (19-1, 3 KOs), Milan Prat facing Stephan Danyo in a light middleweight bout.

Also Olympic silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha who is undefeated as a pro with two wins and one by knockout will go up against Victor Julio in a lightweight bout to open the broadcast.

Arsen Goulamirian vs Aleksei Egorov Live Stream starts at 2:30 PM ET/PT on Saturday, November 19, 2022 and will be for purchase on www.fightcounter.com

