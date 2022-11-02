Chris Wardrope Appointed Chairman Central Area and to the Main Board of British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA)

London – Wednesday 2nd November 2022 – It is with great pleasure that we today announce the appointment of Chris Wardrope, FCBI, Chartered Banker as Chairman of the Central Area Board. With the appointment Chris will also take a seat upon the main board of directors, during what is a very exciting time for the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA). The appointment closely follows Class A Star referee Ian John-Lewis joining the organisation.

With a career in Corporate Banking extending over 30 years, and having previously been awarded a Fellowship by the Chartered Banker Institute for services to Banking, Chris will be aiding in the development of BIBA in the region, as well as acting as supervisor & inspector at our many events.

His association with boxing also extends back over 30 years, including being involved in the amateur code, as both a fighter and trainer for many years. More recently within professional boxing, Chris has served for a number of years as the UK & European Co-ordinator and Supervisor for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF). During his time with the organisation Chris has worked closely with the WBF President Mick Croucher in promoting and developing the sanctioning body across the globe.

With strong experience as a supervisor / inspector, Chris has also carried out these duties not only for the WBF, but also in world title fights for the World Boxing Union (WBU). In addition he is a published boxing writer and fight artist. Originally from Scotland, Chris now resides in Chorley, Lancashire.

Chris commented: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me in the past understands that while I am a career Corporate Banker, my passion in life is Boxing.

“It is a sport I love and have been involved in and studied from a very young age.

“With my professional background, I have experience across many business sectors including strategic planning, business development and financial advice.

“This experience is all cross transferable to my new role within BIBA and I believe that I can add an additional layer of professionalism, balance and guidance to the board, as well as some fresh ideas for the further development of BIBA across not only the UK but globally.

“Most of all, I am boxing man through and through and I look forward to working with the fighters, managers and promoters and assisting them to fulfil their potential.

“I look forward to working at our up coming shows across the region and the UK.”

BIBA Vice President Gianluca Di Caro added: “It is with great pleasure that we appoint Chris, as Chairman of the Central Area and to the main board of directors.

“Having worked with Chris at numerous events, what stood out for us at BIBA was his knowledge of the sport, his professionalism and treatment of the fighters and those around him, which mirrors the BIBA ethos.

“As such we were delighted when we approached him with this opportunity and he accepted readily.

“We welcome Chris to the ever growing BIBA family with open arms and look forward to working closely with him to develop BIBA and our beloved sport further”.

