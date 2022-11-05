David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly FREE Live Stream Fight Prelims and Countdown Show

David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly takes place at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota and it will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME and fight fans can watch a FREE preliminary fight card and countdown show live stream on YouTube before the main card action.

Morrell, 24, is the WBA regular super middleweight champion and the Cuban southpaw is undefeated with a record of 7 wins with 6 by way of knockout.

Yerbossynuly, 30, comes from Kazakhstan and is also undefeated with a record of 16 wins and 11 by way of knockout.

The fight will be a battle of undefeated fighters and only one will exit the ring with the title and unblemished record.

Before the main card on SHOWTIME, the FREE prelim live stream will feature 5 fights with undefeated up and coming prospects and talent in the Premier Boxing Champions stable.

David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly Free Live Stream Prelims and Countdown Show begins at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on Saturday, November 5, 2022 on SHOWTIME Sports official YouTube channel.

Main Card

Super Middleweight Championship – David Morrell (Champ) vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly (WBA Title)

Middleweight – Jeison Rosario vs. Brian Mendoza

Middleweight – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Light Heavyweight – Andre Dirrell vs. Yunieski Gonzalez

Middleweight – Julian Williams vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla

Super Lightweight – Kent Cruz vs. Enriko Gogokhia

Preliminary Card

Super Welterweight – Yoenis Tellez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses

Welterweight – Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Demarcus Layton

Super Featherweight – Demler Zamora vs. Clay Burns

Super Featherweight – Jose Perez vs. Angel Luna

Welterweight – Maximus Garland vs. Alex Cortez

