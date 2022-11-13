Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji Fight Stream, Watch Live Results on FITE TV

Floyd “Money” Mayweather continues his exhibition world tour this time he takes on British YouTube star turned boxer Deji Olatunji in a catchweight bout set for 8 rounds.

Mayweather at the age of 45 has no intention of returning to the pro ranks, his last professional boxing match was in 2017 against the UFC superstar Conor McGregor and Mayweather solidified himself in the record books by beating the American record of 49 wins 0 losses held by Rocky Marciano, no American fighter has been able to retired undefeated with more wins than Marciano until Mayweather hit 50 and 0.

For the self proclaimed TBE (The Best Ever) he looks at these exhibitions as fun and easy money making opportunities, he gets paid millions without taking a great risk fighting various Social media celebs and MMA fighters in exhibition bouts that do not count on the record.

Also on the card in the co-main event is undefeated Tommy Fury, the half brother of WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury.

Fury will take on late replacement Rolly Lambert in a cruiserweight bout set for 4 rounds. Fury plans on calling out Jake Paul who will be ringside. Fury and Paul were scheduled to fight twice, both times Fury was forced to pull out due to injury and visas issues, but Fury believes third times a charm.

The event is promoted by Global Titans and will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba *replaced by Rolly Lambert*

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat

Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Agyemang Prempeh

J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka

Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor

The live stream begins at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT on FITE TV for more information visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/mayweather-jr-vs-deji/2pc6k/

