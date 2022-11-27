Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis Free Fight Live Stream Prelims

Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis takes place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, November 26 and it will be a main event for the vacant WBC light welterweight world title.

The event will be broadcast on FITE Pay-Per-View and will include a FREE preliminary live stream undercard before the main PPV begins.

Jose “Chon” Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs, 2 NC) of Long Beach, California will go up against the former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana and they will fight for the WBC 140 pounds title in what could be an epic night of action.

Prograis believes he will showcase his talents tonight because Zepeda is tailormade for him, but Zepeda smells another upset in the making and is motivated by the WBC world title on the line, he failed two times to become a champion and hopes this time his dream goal of being a boxing champion will come true.

The card also features Fernando Vargas Jr. the son of the legend Fernando Vargas. The Free fight stream will air at 4:30 PM PT on FITE, fans will be able to sign in to view it and enjoy the young up and coming prospects on the broadcast as they continue their journey to the top of boxing.

Fight Card

Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis

Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez vs Yokasta Valle

Bakhodir Jalolov vs Curtis Harper

Charles Conwell vs Juan Carlos Abreu

Fernando Vargas Jr vs Alejandro Martinez

FREE Prelim Card

Ruben Torres vs Eduardo Estela

Alejandro Reyes vs Daniel Perales

Austin Brooks vs Jesus Roman

Mario Ramos vs Geronimo Sacco

Jacob Macalolooy vs Sincere Brooks

To watch the Free preliminary undercard live stream at 4:40 PM PT visit https://www.fite.tv/watch/zepeda-vs-prograis-prelims/2pccb/

The Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis fight live stream will air on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT on FITE PPV.

