Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2 Fight Stream, How to Watch Online, Start Time

Popular Australian Rugby star and Boxer Paul Gallen is looking to finish his boxing career with a bang when he takes on rival Justin Hodges in a rematch on Wednesday night from the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW.

Gallen entered boxing in 2014 and has fought in some exciting bouts, he holds wins over UFC and MMA legend Mark Hunt and former heavyweight champion Lucas Browne.

Tonight the hard heating heavyweight will square off against a man he already finished last September Justin Hodges.

When the pair of heavyweights faced off Gallen got the better of Hodges with a third round stoppage or TKO. Hodges wants payback and thinks he will finish Gallen and send him into retirement by knocking him out.

This could be the last bout for the Aussie heavyweight favorite Gallen.

The main event is a middleweight tussle between contender Michael Zerafa and undefeated prospect Danilo Creati.

The 8 and 0 Creati is ready to step up and take on the experienced Zerafa and make himself noticed in the division with a win against him. For Zerafa he is looking at this fight as just another obstacle to pass on his road to title contention.

Main Card

Middleweight – Michael Zerafa vs. Danilo Creati

Heavyweight – Paul Gallen vs. Justin Hodges

Light Heavyweight – Paulo Aokuso vs. David Zegarra

Heavyweight – Sio Siua Taukeiaho vs. Jaiman Lowe

Welterweight – Ty Telford vs. Joel Taylor

Heavyweight – Liam Talivaa vs. Louis Marsters

Super Welterweight – Koen Mazoudier vs. Wade Ryan

Preliminary Card

Featherweight – Shanell Dargan vs. Chandni Mehra

Heavyweight – Daniel Suluka-Fifita vs. Bryce Jones

Super Welterweight – Tommy Browne vs. Jorge Kapeen

Women’s Super Featherweight – Tywarna Campbell vs. Deanha Hobbs

Heavyweight – George Peterson vs. Gary Phillips

Super Welterweight – Michael Pengue vs. Benjamin Hussain

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2 and Start Time

Gallen vs Hodges II fight will be shown on Mainevent in Australia and live streamed on KAYO sports PPV. The fight starts at 7:00 pm AEDT / 4:00 pm AWST on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. For more information visit https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/boxing/gallen-vs-hodges-2

