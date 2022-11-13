UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Fight Stream, How to Watch, Start Time

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira takes place at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

The UFC 281 is stacked including two Championship fights Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weiliand an undercard featuring Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler in a bad blood bought at lightweight.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is ready for revenge as he takes on an old rival from his kickboxing days Alex Pereira who knocked him out.

Adesanya doesn’t believe Pereira’s kickboxing will carry over into MMA well against him and he has evolved since those days and will surprise the Brazilian contender when they square off in the main event.

Carla Esparza is the reigning women’s strawweight champion and she will be in against the former champion Zhang Weili in a styles match between wrestler and striker, this has the makings of a real competitive match.

Dustin Poirier doesn’t like Michael Chandler and the two will finally get a chance to settle their differences in the Octagon on Saturday night. Poirier can crack and so can Chandler this could end up in a knockout.

UFC 281 Main Card (ESPN Pay-Per-View)

Middleweight Championship – Israel Adesanya (Champ) vs. Alex Pereira

Women’s Strawweight Championship – Carla Esparza (Champ) vs. Zhang Weili

Lightweight – Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Bantamweight – Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Lightweight – Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Preliminary Card (ESPNews / ESPN+)

Lightweight – Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Catchweight (206.6 lb) – Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Women’s Flyweight – Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Middleweight – Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Early Prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight – Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Women’s Strawweight – Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Catchweight (147.6 lb) – Michael Trizano vs. Choi Seung-woo

Bantamweight – Montel Jackson vs. Julio Arce

Light Heavyweight – Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

How to Watch UFC 281

The broadcast will begin at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on Saturday, November 12, 2022 and will be shown on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View and also on Live Stream, for more information on how to order and watch visit: https://plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv/

For more information on tonight’s event and upcoming UFC events visit: www.UFC.com

