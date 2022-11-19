Veshawn Champion and Dino Minor headline San Antonio card to close out 2022 with a Bang

On December 31st, unbeaten welterweight prospect VeShawn Champion and upset artist Dionardo “Dino” Minor return to the ring in San Antonio, Texas. Champion who is looking for his 5th victory will be looking to close out 2022 as he intends to start 2023 with a bang.

“I want to thank my team for keeping me busy and really putting me in the right place to rise my career. Fighting on New Year’s Eve will be a really good way for me to ring in the New Year for everyone.” Says Champion who is advised by Rick Ross and promoted by Cameron Davies of San Antonio.

Dionardo Minor will be returning to the ring since his upset victory to then-unbeaten Juan Higuera in October as he takes on Cuban prospect, Luis Vera.

Their bout will be sanctioned for the vacant Texas State Cruiserweight title in six rounds of action. When asked about the opportunity Minor only response was short and concise “Another win for team Minor.”

Rounding out the card will be journeyman Heavyweight Miree Coleman and veteran Angel Contreras. The card will be promoted by Davies Promotion and takes place on December 31, 2022 on New Years Eve.

