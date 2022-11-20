Watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria Fight Stream Live Online Saturday Night

Now Boxing

Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria fight weigh in photo

Golden Boy Promotions heads to Guadalajara, Mexico on November 19th for Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria live on DAZN.

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) is one of Mexico’s fast rising superstars, he has already won a world championship in the 154 pound division and is ready to conquer the middleweight division.

Munguia has been trained by Erik Morales a Tijuana boxing legend who has fought the likes of Marco Antonio Barrera and Manny Pacquiao.

The focus is now on the 160 pound division and a title run there before going to the super middleweight weight class.

Tonight Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) is the underdog and coming all the way from Argentina to Mexico to hostile territory to beat the favorite in his own country seems like a tall task, but there is a long list of Argentina fighters who have done just that going to foreign land to pull off the upset or win a world title.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions run by ring legends Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, and broadcast exclusively on DAZN live streaming service, a paid subscriber based service that allows sports fans to watch on their phone, tablet or laptops.

Fight Card
Middleweight – Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria
Super Flyweight – Argi Cortes vs. Erick Omar Lopez
Lightweight – Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales
Super Bantamweight – Benito Sanchez Garcia vs. Jose Angel Garcia Rodriguez
Super Featherweight – Rafael Espinoza vs. Orlando Garcia Guerrero
Welterweight – Ernesto Sanchez Rodriguez vs. Heriberto Flores Guerrero
Featherweight – Victor Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin
Flyweight – Luis Villa Padilla vs. Carlos Buitrago
Women’s Super Flyweight – Marilyn Badillo Amaya vs. Mayela Perez
Super Welterweight – Shailock Goyri vs. Christian Rene Arenas
Super Bantamweight – Cesar Vaca Espinoza vs. Adrian Ruiz Acevedo
Super Bantamweight – Israel Rodriguez vs. Oscar Luna
Welterweight – Jerry Bradford vs. Rene Trujillo
Lightweight – Shamar Canal vs. Salvador Lopez

Event: Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria
Venue: ARENA ASTROS in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Promoter: Golden Boy Promotions
Date and Time: Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT
TV/Live Stream: DAZN

