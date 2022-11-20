Watch Misfits and DAZN X Series 003: Hasim Rahman Jr vs Greg Hardy Fight Stream Live Online

KSI and Wasserman boxing bring their Misfits & DAZN: X SERIES to the great state of Texas with MF & DAZN: X Series 003: Rahman Jr vs. Hardy live on November 19th from the Moody Center.

Hasim Rahman Jr. is ready to continue his boxing career after his fights with Jake Paul and Vitor Belfort fell through. He could have sat out the fight and waited to prepare for another opponent but he said the show must go on and accepted a dangerous late replacement in Greg Hardy.

Hardy is known for his heavy hands and ferocious fighting style, having tested the waters in MMA by competing in the highest level under the UFC banner, he is ready to take a dive into boxing.

The former Dallas Cowboys NFL defensive star is amped up to fight in Texas a state he loves dearly and holds fond memories of while playing on the Cowboys.

Hard with Shannon Briggs in his corner is ready to pull of the upset and show the boxing world he is a serious threat to the heavyweight division. This is just the start for Hardy win or lose he doesn’t want to stop and will continue his journey in boxing.

The card also features several social media bouts with bad blood bout between Nurideen Shabazz aka Deen The Great and Walid ‘Sharks’ Muhsein, they will trade blows in the super featherweight division.

Also MMA fighter and YouTuber Josh Brueckner takes on former collegiate football standout Chase DeMoor in a heavyweight bout.

All fights will be 4 rounds including the main event.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy

Super Featherweight – Nurideen Shabazz aka Deen The Great vs. Walid ‘Sharks’ Muhsein

Heavyweight – Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

Cruiserweight – Kenny Ojuederie aka King Kenny vs. Miller Dakota aka DK Money

Light Heavyweight – Brandon Buckingham vs. Paul Denino aka Ice Poseidon

Heavyweight – Malcolm Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Cruiserweight – Thomas Oliveira aka Faze Temperrr vs. Patrick Brittain aka Overtflow

Event: MF & DAZN: X Series 003: Rahman Jr vs. Hardy

Venue: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Date and Time: Saturday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

