Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Before the Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez and Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O’Connell championship fights on Saturday night, fight fans will be treated to a FREE Before The Bell live stream preliminary fight card consisting of seven world class boxing matches on YouTube.

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN present Before The Bell, which acts as a lead in show and contains breakdown of the main card on DAZN along with FREE fights featuring top boxing prospects.

The main event between Josh Warrington and Luis Alberto Lopez will be for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title and it will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

The co-main event is the talk of the town, the gorgeous IBF women’s super bantamweight boxing champion known as “The Blonde Bomber” Ebanie Bridges puts her belt on the line against fellow Australian Shannon O’Connell.

Main Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez (IBF Title)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O’Connell (IBF Title)

Middleweight – Felix Cash vs. Celso Neves

Before The Bell Fight Card

Light Middleweight – James Metcalf vs. Courtney Pennington

Super Bantamweight – Koby McNamara vs. Nabil Ahmed

Super Bantamweight – Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg

Lightweight – Cory O’Regan vs. Antonio Rodriguez

Super Bantamweight – Hopey Price vs. Jonathan Santana

Super Welterweight – Junaid Bostan vs. Athanasios Glynos

Women’s Lightweight – Rhiannon Dixon vs. Kristine Shergold

The FREE Preliminary Before The Bell Fight Card starts at 11:15 am ET / 8:15 am PT on Saturday, December 10, 2022 on YouTube (Video Below). The Main Card begins at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT on DAZN.



Video upload by Matchroom Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...