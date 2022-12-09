Manny Pacquiao: A rematch with Floyd Mayweather will not last 12 rounds!

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is in South Korea to face Korean martial arts YouTube star DK Yoo in a 6-round boxing exhibition bout on December 10th.

During the final pre-fight press conference, Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo answered questions in front of the media and gave their take on how the fight will go.

Emcee Ray Flores asked Manny Pacquiao about a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and how it would the second bout play out.

Pacquiao and Mayweather fought in the highest grossing boxing Pay-Per-View of all time in 2015 and sold 4.6 million PPV buys.

Fans were disappointment in the match because their was little action and it ended in a boring decision win for Mayweather.

After the fight Pacquiao and trainer Freddie Roach revealed the Filipino southpaw had a shoulder injury in training camp that hindered his performance and were denied a pain killer injection on fight day by the Nevada State Athletic commission.

Mayweather never gave Pacquiao a rematch, but the Filipino boxing star believes if they fight again it will be different with more action, and still hopes the two can meet again in the ring in their 40’s to settle the score once and for all.

“There will be more action compared to the first one because the first one we know the fact that I had an injury on my shoulder,” said Pacquiao. “This time around we could have a chance to have a rematch and the fans will love it because its gonna be a war in the ring and a lot of action in the ring.”

Pacquiao insisted that if he fought Mayweather today it would not go the distance.

“The prediction is it will not last 12 rounds,” Pacquiao said with a confident smile.

Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo takes place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 on Triller Fight Club on FITE.TV.

