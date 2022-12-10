Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Undercard Video

Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao heads to Seoul, South Korea to trade blows with popular Korean Martial Arts Youtuber DK Yoo in a 6 round middleweight boxing exhibition live on Triller Fight Club, December 10th.

Manny Pacquiao is in his 40s and still has the desire to compete in boxing so he has decided to shake off some ring rust to see how he fairs in an exhibition bout with a much taller and bigger foe. Fighting bigger men is nothing new to Pacquiao, but this time he goes up an unorthodox boxer from a martial arts background.

Pacquiao will be donating some of the money he makes from the exhibition to charity and he wants to also put on a show for the fans.

DK Yoo has another thing in mind and that is to dominate Pacquiao in the ring and show off his unique striking techniques to show he has what it takes to compete with a legend like the Pacman.

In an exhibition bout there are no winners or losers, but fighters are really trading punches and could get knocked out. If DK Yoo tries to get get aggressive and go for the knockout, Pacquiao said he would not hesitate to retaliate if the fight gets rougher than expected.

Before the main FITE TV pay per view fans an watch a FREE preliminary undercard on Triller Fight Club’s official YouTube page.

Watch the FREE Pacman vs. DK Yoo preliminary undercard prelims at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT on Saturday, December 10, 2022 on YouTube (Video Below). The main event is available on FITE TV Pay-Per-View and starts at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.



Video upload by Triller Fight Club

Like this: Like Loading...