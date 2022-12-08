Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo Live Stream Final Press Conference Video

Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Korean Martial arts YouTube star DK Yoo will face off at the final fight week press conference on Thursday before they fight in the ring on Saturday night.

The Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo fight is an exhibition bout that will be fought in Korea and it will have a stacked undercard with young up and coming boxing talent. The event is part of the Triller Fight Club and will be broadcast live on FITE TV.

Pacquiao is a retired boxing legend who is the only fighter in the sport to hold 8 weight division world titles, he is also a politician in the Philippines and a future hall of famer.

DK Yoo is a popular YouTuber who practices and trains in martial arts and is willing to test himself against one of the most ferocious offensive fighters of this generation.

Both opponents are southpaws and Yoo will have the height and size advantage but that is nothing new for the great Pacquiao who has been the smaller man in the majority of his bouts. The Exhibition boxing match will be fought at a catchweight and scheduled for 6-rounds of boxing.

The Final Press Conference airs on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Triller Fight Club’s official YouTube channel (Video Below).

Pacman vs. DK Yoo takes place on Saturday, December 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on FITE.TV



Video upload by Triller Fight Club

