Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi Fight Stream, How To Watch Live, Start Time

Irish boxing star Michael “Mick” Conlan returns to action on December 10 against Karim Guerfi live from The SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland.

Conlan is a two-time Olympic medalist for Ireland and one of the top contenders in the featherweight division and hungry to claim a world title since losing his first world title bid to Leigh Wood in a fight he was winning until being stopped in the final seconds of the 12th round in a shocking upset.

Guerfi is a five time European Champion and is confident he will pull of the upset in front of a pro Conlan crowd. This will be the biggest win of Guerfi’s career and he truly believes he will prevail on Saturday night.

The co-main event features Sean McComb taking on Zsolt Osadan for the WBO European Light Welterweight Championship belt.

Graham McCormack fights for the BUI Celtic Middleweight Title against Fearghus Quinn in an all Irish showdown special feature bout.

Also on the card are several more Irish rising stars including Paddy Donavon, Conor Quinn, Padraig McCrory to name a few. The event will have ten fights and will be available via live stream online.

Fight Card

Featherweight – Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi

Super Lightweight – Sean McComb vs. Zsolt Osadan

Light Heavyweight – Padraig McCrory vs. Dmytro Fedas

Featherweight – Kurt Walker vs. Yader Cardoza

Middleweight – Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn

Super Welterweight – Kieran Molloy vs. Alexander Zeledon

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Jose Angel Rosales Romero

Welterweight – Lewis Crocker vs. Octavian Gratii

Welterweight – Paul Ryan vs. Roy Fernandez

Flyweight – Conor Quinn vs. Stephen Jackson

How to Watch Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi and start time

The event takes place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT with the live stream broadcast on ESPN+ in the USA and on FITE+ in the UK.

Like this: Like Loading...