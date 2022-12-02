Tyson Fury vs Dereck Chisora 3 Live Stream Weigh-In Results Video

The Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora 3 weigh-in live stream will take place on Friday, December 2 on YouTube and all of the fighters will participate in order to fight on Saturday.

Fury and Chisora are heavyweight so they are not required to make a certain weight limit, other fighters on the card who fight int he lower weight classes must make the contractual weight limits or else will suffer a financial penalty for failing to make the weight.

The WBC and lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will put his undefeated record and titles on the line against fellow Brit and rival Dereck Chisora in a rubbermatch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

Fury and Chisora fought twice before many years ago and although they are on friendly terms they promise once they step in the ring it will be anything but friendly.

In the co-feature hard hitting newly crowned WBA regular world champion Daniel Dubois will take on South African southpaw Kevin Lerena in his first title defense.

The boxing card is promoted by by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, in association with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions.

Fight Card and Weight Classes

Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) – Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora

Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) – Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk

Light Heavyeight (175 lbs) – Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Royston Barney-Smith vs. Cruz Perez

Super Featherweight (130 lbs) – Isaac Lowe vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) Hosea Burton vs. Reinis Porozovs

The Fury vs. Chisora 3 weigh-in live stream airs on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Top Rank’s official YouTube Page (Video below). The fight takes place on Saturday, December 3 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on ESPN+ in the USA and BT Sport in the UK.



Video upload by Top Rank Boxing

