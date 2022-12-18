Watch Mr. Olympia 2022 Bodybuilding Live Stream Results Online

Find out who the greatest bodybuilder of 2022 is when the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition hits the Las Vegas strip with Mr. Olympia 2022 on December 17th live streamed online from the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Bodybuilding’s version of the Academy Awards, Grammy’s, and Emmy’s is the Olympia, where the top bodybuilding and fitness competitors compete from all over the globe to win the coveted prize of being the best physique in their category that year.

It takes a combination of good genetics, hardwork and dedication to compete on the worlds biggest stage of bodybuilders.

The genetics to have the physique to be up there with the legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Zane, Dorian Yates, Lee Haney, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Phil Heath, Dexter Coleman, just to name a few of the Olympia winners.

Tonight former Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry takes the stage once again to see if he can recapture the title from current and two-time Olympia ‘Big Ramy’ Mamdouh Elssbiay. Or will a new Olympia rise from the competitors eager to take the throne? Tune in on Saturday night to find out who wins and catch the results live on Olympia TV Pay-Per-View.

Mr. Olympia 2022 Qualifying Contestants List

Nick Walker (USA)

Nathan De Asha (UK)

Mamdouh Elssbiay (Egypt)

Brandon Curry (USA)

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Hunter Labrada (USA)

Shaun Clarida (USA)

Regan Grimes (Canada)

Samson Dauda (UK)

Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

Angel Calderon Frias (Spain)

Joel Thomas (USA)

William Bonac (Netherlands)

Blessing Awodibu (Ireland)

Charles Griffen (USA)

Mohamed Shabaan (Egypt)

Hassan Mostafa (Egypt)

Mohammad Alnsoor (Jordan)

Vitor Boff (Brazil)

Andrea Presti (Italy)

Iain Valliere (Canada)

Antoine Vaillant (Canada)

Akim Williams (USA)

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (USA)

Vladyslav Sukhoruchko (Ukraine)

Derek Lunsford (USA)

Patrick Johnson (Denmark)

Tonio Burton (USA)

James Hollingshead (UK)

Michal Krizanek (Slovakia)

Leandro Peres (Brazil)

Theo Leguerrier (France)

Behrooz Tabani Abarghani (Iran)

Event: Mr. Olympia 2022

Venue: Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: Olympia TV

For more information on how to watch Mr. Olympia live stream online and the updated winners and results list visit: https://mrolympia.com/

