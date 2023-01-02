The Emmy award winning series ALL Access follows undefeated lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and undefeated challenger Hector Luis Garcia through the build up of their upcoming January 7th Pay-Per-View event on SHOWTIME.

Tank Davis is one of the most popular younger fighters in boxing, and he is known for his exciting style which blends offense and defense together so he can hit and not get hit but also packs a punch from the southpaw stance.

Hector Luis Garcia comes from the Dominican Republic but he is training out of Las Vegas, Nevada under trainer Bob Santos. He has the goal of becoming a world champion as motivation and with a huge upset win over top undefeated fighter Chris Colbert he is riding into this fight with confidence.

ALL Access follows the two combatants as they enter the Press Conference announcing the fight, and the early stages of training came as they prepare with their teams and trainers.

Davis is cornered by his childhood trainer Calvin Ford who took the young power puncher from a a troubled kid from Baltimore to world champion status.

Davis and Ford are training out of Miami, Florida and their chemistry is great, its like a father and son dynamic and Davis has great respect for the man who built him from the bottom on up.

If Davis defeats Garcia he will go on to face another Garcia and that is the popular undefeated Ryan Garcia who has a massive fan following on social media. A Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia super fight will be in Las Vegas and it has the makings of what could be an instant classic given they are both highly offensive fighters with power and in their primes.

The event will take place in Washington D.C. and will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME PPV on January 7, 2023.

ALL ACCESS: Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Full Episode



Video upload by Showtime Sports

