Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde Boxing Live Stream from the OVO Arena

Two knockout artists Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde will go toe to toe for the unified light heavyweight championship of the world live on Saturday night, at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.
Unbeaten WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), will put his titles on the line against hard hitting British challenger Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs).
Beterbiev, is the only currently active boxing champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio and he goes up against a fellow power puncher in Yarde in what has the making of an all out action packed fight that has a high chance of ending by KO.
This will be Beterbiev’s first time fighting in the UK professionally, he last fought in London at the 2012 Olympic games as an amateur boxer.
British challenger Yarde is hungry for championship gold, and he is motivated by being counted out as an underdog because in his heart he believes he has the power to shock Beterbiev and keep the world titles in England.
This will be the second chance at a world title for Yarde, he lost against Sergey Kovalev in his first title bid at light heavyweight, in a tough battle. His conditioning was off because he tried to take Kovalev out early and got careless.
Tonight he will enter the ring with more experience and composure and plans on fighting an offensively smart fight.
Fight Card
Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde (WBC, WBO and IBF Titles)
Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode
Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp
Light Heavyweight – Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Maderna
Flyweight Championship – Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez (WBA Title)
Super Featherweight – Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo
Featherweight – Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti
Welterweight – Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces
Welterweight – Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy
Super Welterweight – Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic
Super Featherweight – Masood Abdulah vs. Lesther Lara
Beterbiev vs. Yarde live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and BT Sport in the United Kingdom on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.