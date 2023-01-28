Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde Boxing Live Stream from the OVO Arena

Two knockout artists Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde will go toe to toe for the unified light heavyweight championship of the world live on Saturday night, at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

Unbeaten WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), will put his titles on the line against hard hitting British challenger Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs).

Beterbiev, is the only currently active boxing champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio and he goes up against a fellow power puncher in Yarde in what has the making of an all out action packed fight that has a high chance of ending by KO.

This will be Beterbiev’s first time fighting in the UK professionally, he last fought in London at the 2012 Olympic games as an amateur boxer.

British challenger Yarde is hungry for championship gold, and he is motivated by being counted out as an underdog because in his heart he believes he has the power to shock Beterbiev and keep the world titles in England.

This will be the second chance at a world title for Yarde, he lost against Sergey Kovalev in his first title bid at light heavyweight, in a tough battle. His conditioning was off because he tried to take Kovalev out early and got careless.

Tonight he will enter the ring with more experience and composure and plans on fighting an offensively smart fight.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde (WBC, WBO and IBF Titles)

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp

Light Heavyweight – Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Maderna

Flyweight Championship – Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez (WBA Title)

Super Featherweight – Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo

Featherweight – Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Welterweight – Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces

Welterweight – Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy

Super Welterweight – Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic

Super Featherweight – Masood Abdulah vs. Lesther Lara

Beterbiev vs. Yarde live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and BT Sport in the United Kingdom on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.

Like this: Like Loading...