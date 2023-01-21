Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Fight Stream, Watch Live on DAZN January 21

British boxers Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith will square up in a 12-round middleweight all British main event on Saturday night from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Eubank is the son of British boxing royalty Chris Eubank Sr. and he is trained by Roy Jones Jr. the hall of fame boxing legend.

The 33-year-old super middleweight and middleweight contender wants to stay active after his fight with welterweight contender Conor Benn fell through due to Benn failing several drug tests ahead of their super fight.

Benn has since proclaimed all innocence and vows to clear his name, while Eubank insists Benn is a drug cheater and doesn’t deserve a payday.

In comes former world champion at junior middleweight Liam Smith. The Liverpool native is ready to take on Eubank Jr. and beat him in an upset.

Smith, 34, held the WBO title at 154 pounds and lost the title to the Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez. Both Smith and Eubank have only lost to the top level competition and this should make for a really good fight.

The co-main event features unbeaten rising cruiserweight star Richard Riakporhe going up against former two-time WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki in a 10-round fight.

Jack Massey will step up in competition against former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in a featured bout on the main card. There will also be several other bouts on this exciting night of boxing.

Fight Card

Middleweight (160 lbs) Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker

Welterweight (147 lbs) Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta

Event: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith

Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England

Promotions: BOXXER and Wasserman Boxing

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

TV / Live Stream: Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, DAZN in the USA and internationally

Like this: Like Loading...