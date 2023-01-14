Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw, Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice Fight Live Stream on ESPN+

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN returns to action with a heavyweight double-header featuring Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw, and Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello vs. Jonnie Rice on Saturday, January 14th.

The event takes place at Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York and will be televised on ESPN/ESPN Deportes and live streamed on ESPN plus.

In the main event, the hard hitting Nigerian heavyweight contender Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) goes up against undefeated American Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri.

The 28-year-old Ajagba has 13 knockouts to his name, and he is one of the most exciting fighters in the division because any punch he lands changes the game but he is also an offensive slugger that excites with unpredictable moments.

The only professional loss to Ajagba’s record came against undefeated Cuban Frank Sanchez, and it was a competitive bout but the Nigerian felt the loss was needed to help him develop more skills as a boxer and correct mistakes he made. Tonight he will showcase his skills against a very game American in a 10-round heavyweight main event.

Shaw is also a big time puncher and he doesn’t plan on losing his undefeated record anytime soon, he knows he can hurt anyone with his big shot and he wants to use this moment to make a splash in the heavyweight division and put the others on notice.

In the co-main event, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against a very game opponent in Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs).

Main Fight Card on ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Heavyweight – Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw

Heavyweight – Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice

Preliminary Undercard on ESPN+

Super Featherweight – Abraham Nova vs. Adam Lopez

Lightweight – Haven Brady Jr vs. Ruben Cervera

Welterweight – Bryce Mills vs. Margarito Hernandez

Junior Featherweight – Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Welterweight – Brian Norman Jr vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Antonio Lopez

Light Heavyweight – Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Emmanueal Austin

Watch the Top Rank Boxing Heavyweight Double-Header on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ live stream online.

