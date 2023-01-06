Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Live Stream Weigh-In Video

The Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Pay-Per-View fight card will take place on January 7th but first the main event fighters and the undercard must weigh in on Friday to make sure they meet the contractual weight limits.

Tank Davis is consider the superstar of the lightweight division and the undefeated Baltimore native is competing in his first fight away from Mayweather Promotions and he is taking on a fellow undefeated southpaw in Hector Luis Garcia of the Dominican Republic.

Davis will defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title and should he beat Garcia he will take on undefeated California native Ryan Garcia in April in a superfight sure to make both fighters a lot of money in PPV buys.

Also on the card is undefeated welterweight contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis and he will take on Karen Chukhadzhian in the co-main event.

Ennis is considered the future of the welterweight division and the Philadelphia fighter is eager to call out all the top guys and wants all the smoke, so keep an eye out for him.

The event takes place at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. and will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Fight Card and Weight Classes

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales

Super Lightweight – (140 lbs) – Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) – Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) – Anthony Peterson vs. Raul Chirino

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin

Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Live Stream Weigh-In starts at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT, Friday, January 6, 2023 on Showtime Sports YouTube channel (Video Below).



Video upload by Showtime Sports

