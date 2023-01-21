How to Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Fight Stream Live Online

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night and will be shown on DAZN Live Stream internationally and in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Box Office.

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) is the son of former British boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr. and he is currently trained by hall of famer and American boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

The 33-year-old Eubank is ready to make Liam Smith pay for the disrespect and questioning his manhood at the press conference and wants to make an example of him on Saturday night.

Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) is a former WBO light middleweight world champion who is stepping up to 160 pounds and is the underdog heading into the fight with Eubank.

Smith, 34, thinks Eubank and his trainer Roy Jones Jr. are taking him lightly and overlooking him and believes they are making a mistake looking toward the future because he can pull off the upset.

Also on the card is undefeated cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe taking on former champion Krzysztof Glowacki in a 12 round cruiserweight bout and former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand will battle Jack Massey in a heavyweight contest.

The event is promoted by BOXXER and Wasserman Boxing.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith

Cruiserweight – Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki

Heavyweight – Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker

Welterweight – Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo

Heavyweight – Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Heavyweight – Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj

Lightweight – Frankie Stringer vs. Cristian Narvaez

Cruiserweight – Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta

How to Watch the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith fight live



Eubank vs Smith will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT and will be live stream broadcast on DAZN internationally and SKY Sports Box Office in the UK. For more information on Saturday’s boxing event visit: https://www.boxxer.com/events/eubank-jr-vs-liam-smith-unleashed-saturday-21-january-2023-ao-arena-manchester/

