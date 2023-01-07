How to watch Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Boxing Live Stream Online

One of the most exciting boxers in the sport today is Gervonta “Tank” Davis and he will defend his WBA regular lightweight title against undefeated Dominican contender Hector Luis Garcia at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on January 7th.

The Co-Main event has undefeated rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis taking on Karen Chukhadzhian.

The Davis vs. Garcia fight will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View and available for live stream online.

Davis is a native of Baltimore, Maryland and grew up in the mean streets but managed to stay out of trouble to the thanks of trainer Calvin Ford, who helped guide a young Davis from the amateurs all the way to several championships in the pros.

On Saturday night a lot is riding on the line for Davis, because he opted to stay busy instead of wait until April for a super fight with popular social media star and undefeated lightweight contender Ryan Garcia.

The opponent Davis will face is a dangerous one, Hector Luis Garcia is no joke and he was able to pull off an upset against a very talented and touted Chris Colbert. Heading into the fight with Colbert they were already pushing for shot with Tank Davis, but Colbert was out boxed and outclassed by Garcia and instead became the man to call out Tank and the fight came to fruition.

Garcia has a chance at another upset and a win over Davis will make him one of the key players in the lightweight division and in boxing.

Fight Card

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales

Super Lightweight – (140 lbs) – Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) – Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) – Anthony Peterson vs. Raul Chirino

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin

How To Watch Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia

The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV online for $74.99 and begins at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Stream the fight live on the SHOWTIME app and on supported TV and mobile devices including Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, and more.

For more information on how to watch and order the fight visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5707/davis-vs-garcia

