KSI vs Temper Fight Live Stream on MF & DAZN: X Series 004, Where to Watch

KSI returns to the boxing ring against gamer FaZe Temperrr and the city of London will host tonight’s boxing card, with DAZN broadcasting the Misfits and DAZN X Series 004 event via live stream.

KSI is widely regarded as one of the key figures in the social media boxing landscape. His two fights with YouTube sensation Logan Paul were a huge success and catapulted the genre into the mainstream.

Boxing purists at first didn’t like the idea and felt it was a slap in the face to the sweet science but after a while many have grown to accept the niche and even praised the exposure the social media stars like KSI and Jake Paul have given to the sport of boxing.

KSI and FaZe Temperrr have a deep love and admiration for the sport of boxing. They train and study the sport so the respect they show to the sweet science shows they are not playing when it comes to boxing.

Tonight’s event was originally a fight between KSI and notorious Troll and MMA fighter Dillon Danis, but the American fighter decided to remove himself with only a few days heading into tonight’s fight citing lack of training preparation and other issues. KSI decided that the unprofessional move would be punished and Danis was barred from entering or attending any Misfits & DAZN: X Series boxing events.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr

Light Heavyweight – Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti

Cruiserweight – Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Super Middleweight – TBA Mystery Opponent vs. BDave

Cruiserweight – Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Women’s Light Welterweight – Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo

MF & DAZN: X Series 004: KSI vs Faze Temperrr takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, on January 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT, Live Stream on DAZN. For more information on tonight’s event visit: https://misfitsboxing.com/

