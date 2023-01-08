Live Stream: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia WBA lightweight world championship fight post-fight press conference live stream will begin shortly after the main event and Showtime Pay-Per-View broadcast ends.

Watch the presser to see what the fighters on the card have to say about their bouts and their performances.

Fighters who fought on the undercard of the Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia event will be able to address the media first and then the main event fighters will hold court with reporters alongside their teams and trainers.

Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade made his Premier Boxing Champions debut on Saturday with a win over very tough opponent Demond Nicholson. This was also Andrade’s first fight at 168-pounds.

Immediately after his victory Andrade repeated his statements that he wants all the smoke at super middleweight including any Charlo brothers and David Benavidez.

Previously undefeated welterweight contender Rashidi Ellis was stunned in an upset by Roiman Villa. Ellis felt he did enough to win but the two knockdowns in the final round cost him the bout, this was the first loss of Ellis career and before the fight he was calling out Jaron “Boots” Ennis and other top dogs in the division, after tonight he will need to go back to the drawing board.

Jaron Ennis and Gervonta “Tank” Davis will also address the media once the event is over.

Watch the Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia post-fight press conference live stream on YouTube (Video Below) at around 10:00 PM PT on Saturday, January 7, 2023 immediately following the Pay-Per-View.



Upload by SHOWTIME Sports

