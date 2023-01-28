Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde Fight Stream, How To Watch Live, Date and Start Time

Undefeated knockout artist Artur Beterbiev puts his unified WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight championship on the line against power punching challenger Anthony Yarde of the UK on Saturday night, live streamed on BT Sport and ESPN+ from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is one of boxing’s most devastating punchers, with an unblemished record and all of his wins coming by way of knockout, he is a force to be reckoned with. He owns three of the four major sanctioning body titles and is one away from be crowned the undisputed king of the light heavyweight division.

Beterbiev’s main objective is to become the undisputed world champion and he will need a big win tonight to secure that unification bout with fellow undefeated champion Dmitry Bivol and WBO title holder next.

Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) is the underdog on Saturday night and he is out to prove the doubters wrong by not only being the first to defeat the fearsome Beterbiev but to also stop him.

Yarde fell short of capture the light heavyweight title when he was beat by Sergey Kovalev in a close hard fought battle. He considers that defeat a huge learning experience and will show what he has learned since then when he battles it out with Beterbiev.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev (Champion) vs. Anthony Yarde (WBC, WBO and IBF Titles)

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp

Light Heavyweight – Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Maderna

Flyweight Championship – Artem Dalakian (Champion) vs. David Jimenez (WBA Title)

Super Featherweight – Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo

Featherweight – Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Welterweight – Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces

Welterweight – Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy

Super Welterweight – Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic

Super Featherweight – Masood Abdulah vs. Lesther Lara

How to Watch Beterbiev vs. Yarde Fight Live, Date and Start Time

The light heavyweight championship unification bout will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 PT. It will be available to watch online via live stream in the United Kingdom on BT Sport and also in the USA on ESPN+. For more information on Saturday’s event and upcoming boxing events visit: https://www.bt.com/sport/ and https://www.toprank.com/

