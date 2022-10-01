BKFC 30 Monroe: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Quentin Henry FREE Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

On Saturday night at the Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host the Cruiserweight title fight between Quentin “The Hero” Henry and Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt at BKFC 30.

Also on the stacked card will be the Bare Knuckle debut of former UFC heavyweight contender and long time MMA fighter Ben Rothwell.

The BKFC is one of the fasted raising combat sports in the world and fans have grown attached to the fast pace action and the warrior spirit of the competitors.

Quentin Henry is embodies that fighting spirit as well as Lorenzo Hunt, they are two of the top fighters in the sport and they are ready to go toe to toe for the vacant cruiserweight title.

Henry has yet to taste championship gold and he will have the opportunity to bring the title home and win it in his home state of Louisiana in front of a packed crowd cheering him on.

Hunt is already a champion at the light heavyweight division and he beat Hector Lombard who was the inaugural cruiserweight champion so he feels he is the real double champion but tonight he most make it official by beating Henry to claim the belt.

Before the main card fight fans will be able to watch a FREE preliminary show that has two fights, the show will be broadcast on BKFC’s official YouTube channel and various media platforms and it will be an hour long.

BKFC 30 Main Card

BKFC World Cruiserweight Championship – Quentin Henry vs Lorenzo Hunt

Heavyweight – Bobo O’Bannon vs Ben Rothwell

Welterweight – Kaleb Harris vs Harris Stephensen

Light Heavyweight – Dennis LaBruzza vs Duke Sensley

Welterweight – Brandon Shavers vs Nathan Mitchell

Light Heavyweight – Ravon Baxter vs Tony Jenkins

Middleweight – Noah Cutter vs Blake Lacaze

BKFC 30 Preliminary Card

Heavyweight – Zach Calmus vs Juan Torres

Lightweight – David Bosnick vs Loren Thibodeaux

The FREE Fight Prelims air on YouTube, BKTV App and FITE TV on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and the main BKFC 30 card airs right after on BKTV and on FITE.TV at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

