Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Fight Live Stream Final Press Conference Video

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith middleweight bout is set for Saturday, January 21 at AO Arena in Manchester, England and it will be shown live via SKY Sports Box Office.

Before the big fight the combatants will have one final chance to give their thoughts and predictions to the media at the final fight week press conference on Thursday.

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) wants to stay active after having a massive payday against undefeated Conor Benn fall through because of Benn’s failed drug tests.

The commission refused to allow the fight to continue because of the positive drug tests, and felt it would be too dangerous and against the ethical rules to allow a person who cheated to continue on and reward them for bad behavior.

Eubank opted to take a stay busy bought with a credible opponent and that is why he chose to fight Liam Smith on Saturday because he wants to get some work in against a game opponent.

Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) doesn’t see himself as a tune-up and wants to remind Eubank Jr. that he is a facing a former WBO light middleweight world champion on January 21.

Roy Jones Jr. who trains Eubank, isn’t worried about Liam Smith because he prepares Eubank to get ready for the likes of Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin, so Smith should be an easy foe for them.

The event is promoted by BOXXER and WASSERMAN Boxing and broadcast live in the UK on SKY Sports Box Office.

Fight Card

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki

Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker

Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo

Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj

Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith Final Press Conference Live Stream begins at 7:00 AM ET / 4:00 AM PT on Thursday, January 19, 2023 on YouTube (Video Below).



Upload by BOXXER

