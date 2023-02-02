Erik Bazinyan vs Alantez Fox Fight Stream, How To Watch Live, Date and Start Time

Undefeated Armenian-Canadian boxing contender Erik Bazinyan and American Alantez Fox will headline the Eye of the Tiger management fight card from the Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, February 2.

The 27-year-old Bazinyan (28-0, 21 KOs) is originally from Armenia but moved to Canada when he was a teenager and the Montreal resident has been a popular local fighter for years, he plans on becoming a world champion soon and must continue his winning ways to do so.

Fox (28-3-1, 13 KOs) is heading to his opponents territory and as an underdog he will need to put up one of his best performance to either stop the unbeaten standout or hope the judges give him the decision if he outboxes the hometown favorite.

This will be an interesting match-up because its a somewhat crossroads bout for the 30-year-old Fox who has 3 pro defeats, when you are not a world famous boxer every loss hurts and for Bazinyan a win will help him continue his road to a title opportunity, if he loses its back to the drawing board.

Camille Estephan’s Eye of the Tiger event will also showcase top Canadian boxers like Yves Ulysse Jr. who takes on Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in a light welterweight co-main event.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox

Light Welterweight – Yves Ulysse Jr vs. Gabriel Valenzuela

Middleweight – Alexandre Gaumont vs. Carlos Gallego Montijo

Welterweight – Raphael Courchesne vs. Diego Garduno Reyes

Welterweight – Christopher Guerrero vs. Edwin Villarreal Flores

Featherweight – Avery Martin Duval vs. Eduardo Mota Garcia

Super Middleweight – Wilkens Mathieu vs. Zsolt Birkas

How to watch Erik Bazinyan vs Alantez Fox Fight, Date and Start Time

The fight broadcast starts at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 2, 2023 and will live stream on ESPN+ in the USA. For more information on Thursday night’s event and how to watch visit: https://eottm.com/event/erik-bazinyan-vs-alantez-fox/

Like this: Like Loading...