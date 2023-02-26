Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Fight Stream, How to Watch Live, Start Time

The much anticipated showdown between YouTube star turned boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Tommy Fury is here and the bad blood will finally be settled inside the ring in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

The co-main event is a cruiserweight championship bout between WBC champ Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack.

Jake Paul, 26, is one of the most popular personas on the YouTube platform, and he is now one of the fast rising boxing promoters and boxers who nobody would have thought to become a boxing Pay-Per-View star.

Paul has been criticized by boxing pundits and detractors for not fighting any real boxers. He has made a name of beating fellow YouTubers, sports stars, and former UFC fighters well past the age of 35.

On Sunday night he will finally take on a real professional boxer with an undefeated record and three years younger than himself.

Fury, 23, comes from a fighting family with his big brother being WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and he has a lot to live up to if he doesn’t beat Paul his family said he should never step in the ring again and just call it quits because he is levels above Paul.

This is a 50-50 fight for both Paul and Fury, and it will answer a lot of questions surrounding both. The fight is set for 8 rounds at 185 pounds and will be shown live on various platforms ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, BT Sport Box Office and DAZN.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury; Cruiserweight

Cruiserweight Championship – Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack (WBC Title)

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku

Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Cruiserweight – Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov

Light Welterweight – Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg

Light Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Fight Stream Live, Date and Start Time

Paul vs. Fury will stream live on ESPN+ PPV (2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT) in the United States. It will also be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers priced at $49.99. In the United Kingdom the fight will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office, for more information visit: https://www.bt.com/sport/box-office

