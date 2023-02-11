Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Countdown Show

On Saturday night, undefeated two-division world boxing champ Rey Vargas of Mexico will take on American contender O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC 130-lb. world title at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, live on Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime Sports.

A Free live stream preliminary fight card and countdown show will broadcast on YouTube before the main Showtime card.

Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) is one of the best current boxers out of Mexico and in his last outing he pulled off an upset when he moved up to featherweight to challenge previously undefeated Filipino WBC champion Mark Magsayo and won the title by split decision.

After winning belts at super bantamweight and featherweight the 32-year-old champion is going up to 130 pounds to capture his third weight division title and add his name to list of Mexican boxing legends who held belts in three weight classes.

The 29-year-old Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) is fighting for his first world title against Vargas and the Texas native is eager to become a world champion and trained like crazy for this fight. He believes his size and skill set will be too much for Vargas and it will help him prevail on Saturday night and being able to achieve this in his home state of Texas is extra motivation for Foster.

The preliminary undercard will feature undefeated Filipino Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial who is handled by Manny Pacquiao taking on Ricardo Ruben Villalba of Argentina in a middleweight contest as well as several other fights featuring up and coming top prospects in boxing.

Main Card on Showtime

Super Featherweight Championship – Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster (Vacant WBC Title)

Welterweight – Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago

Heavyweight – Lenier Pero vs. Viktor Faust

Preliminary Undercard

Super Featherweight – Claudio Marrero vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida

Middleweight – Eumir Marcial vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba

Heavyweight – Dainier Pero vs. Daniel Zavala

Super Welterweight – David Whitmire vs. Keith Foreman

Light Heavyweight – Manuel Sifuentes vs. Jesus Ponce Aguilar

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Heinen vs. James Wohlschlegel

Lightweight – Fabian Diaz vs. Eleazar Mendietta

The Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster preliminary countdown show begins at 6:45 PM ET / 3:45 PM PT on Saturday, February 11, 2023 on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel.



Upload by Showtime Sports

