Watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Live Stream Fight Results Online

The long awaited fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury takes place on Sunday night in Saudi Arabia with the bout live streamed online on Top Rank on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

Jake Paul is world famous for being a YouTube superstar, but he has crossed over into the boxing world with social media fights and now he is going to take on a real boxing in Tommy Fury in hopes to silence the critics who are rushing him to fight a top ten boxer when he is still a novice in the sport.

Paul has stated he loves and respects boxing and wants to be taken serious, he doesn’t really care about the critics and is focused on his rise to the top by taking it a fight at a time and really learning each fight.

He wants to move at a pace he feels comfortable and knows when the time is right to really step it up, but the haters really want to see the YouTuber lose and are hoping Tommy Fury is the man to do the job.

Tommy Fury comes from the Gyspy fighting Fury clan, and his older brother is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury.

Entering the bout Tommy Fury believes he is much superior to Paul and will really go for the knockout after all the trash talk and disrespect by Jake and his camp claiming he was ducking him twice after pulling out from the fight for legitimate reasons such as illness and visa issues.

Fury also has a lot on the line because if he loses according to his brother Tyson, his career as a pro boxer is over because he shouldn’t lose to a guy like Jake Paul who is still new to the game.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury; Cruiserweight

Cruiserweight Championship – Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack (WBC Title)

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku

Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Cruiserweight – Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov

Light Welterweight – Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg

Light Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight live stream airs on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View in the USA and in the UK on BT Sport Box Office on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.

