Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo Fight Live Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

Premier Boxing Champions heads to Ontario, California for an action packed night of boxing headlined by Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo on March 4th, Live on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Texas native Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) and Filipino Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) or both former world boxing champions who recently lost their titles and are on the comeback trail to title contention.

Figueroa lost his belt to undefeated American Stephen Fulton and Magsayo lost his title to Rey Vargas.

This is going to be an all out battle between two young and hungry former world champions who want to prove they still have it.

Figueroa believes he has the size and body attack to win and Magsayo is banking on his counter punching ability to try and catch the aggressive Figueroa with hard shots.

The co-main event features former unified light middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd going up against Jose Armando Resendiz in a middleweight bout, and middleweights Amilcar Vidal and Elijah Lorenzo Garcia will be the first fight of the Showtime broadcast.

Main Fight Card

Featherweight (126 lbs) Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo

Middleweight (160 lbs) Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Middleweight (160 lbs) Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia

Preliminary Undercard

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch

Welterweight (147 lbs) Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah

Middleweight (160 lbs) Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses

Featherweight (126 lbs) Albert Gonzalez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown

Lightweight (135 lbs) Anthony Cuba vs. Darel Harris

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Daniel Blancas vs. Kynndale Prather

How to watch Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo fight live online

The fight takes place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on SHOWTIME and live stream on the Showtime APP. For more information on tonight’s fight visit: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/fight-night-march-04-2023

