David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Before undefeated two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “Mexican Monster” Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant square off in the ring, fight fans can watch a FREE preliminary card and SHOWTIME countdown show live on YouTube.

The preliminary show will feature several fights with up and coming rising stars in the boxing world.

David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) was given the moniker “Mexican Monster” by hall of fame boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson and the name has stuck and motivated the young undefeated super middleweight to continue his aggressive seek and destroy style of fighting.

Benavidez who lists Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao as his favorite boxers growing up because of their aggressive fan friendly style, tries to bring his own offensive style to the table and loves putting on a show for the fans.

Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) who only has one loss and that in a competitive fight with Mexican super star Canelo Alvarez. Plant held his own and boxed on the backfoot only to get knocked out late by Canelo. Plant has learned from that big stage experience and is ready for whatever Benavidez brings on Saturday.

Showtime PPV Main Card

Super Middleweight – David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant

Super Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joey Spencer

Lightweight – Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela

Welterweight – Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos

Undercard

Super Bantamweight – Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin

Super Lightweight – Orestes Velazquez vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez

YouTube Prelim Card

Super Featherweight – Demler Zamora vs. Jesus Abel Ibarra

Super Middleweight – Daniel Blancas vs. Nicholas Molina

Super Featherweight – Robert Meriwether III vs. Jesus Ramon Perez

The David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant: Prelims SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN Show Live Stream on YouTube starts at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on March 25, 2023.

After the free preliminary countdown show, you can watch the main card on SHOWTIME PPV for $74.99 for more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5848/benavidez-vs-plant

