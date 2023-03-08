Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Ryan Garcia New York Press Conference Live Stream Video

The mega-fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia has officially been signed, and the two undefeated combatants will meet face to face during the press tour to announce their April 22nd fight starting in New York on Wednesday.

When most fighters are afraid to face each other, Davis and Garcia are doing the opposite both are undefeated young fighters in their prime and will actually face each other before one loses or becomes washed up and damaged.

Tank Davis is a three-weight division world champion and is one of the most sound boxers and punchers in the sport today. Tank delivers power with good defense and slick boxing from the southpaw stance, he has the one punch knockout power and boxing skills to adjust in a fight.

Ryan Garcia is a flashy, undefeated fighter from California who has a huge social media presence and fan following and is taking the biggest step in his career so far when he faces Davis. The California native has devastating power and believes his power and height will be his key to beating and even getting Davis out of there come fight night.

Davis is naturally going to be the favorite since he already tasted championship gold, where Garcia has yet to fight for a world title and this will be the first time he is going against a legit top champion in boxing.

The two main event fighters and their teams will exchange words at the presser and also answer media questions.

The April 22nd fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View and presented by Premier Boxing Champion.

The Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Press Conferences will be live streamed online for fans to see on Premier Boxing Champions official YouTube channel. The start time is 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.



Video upload by Premier Boxing Champions

Like this: Like Loading...