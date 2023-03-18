Golden Boy Fight Night: Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Golden Boy Fight Night: Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr vs Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta Free Live Stream Prelims on YouTube will broadcast from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on the campus of Cal State Long Beach on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Joseph Diaz and Mercito Gesta were originally slotted for the co-feature bout, but since original headliner Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez failed to make the contractual weight of 175 pounds for his bout with Gabe Rosado, the fight was canceled and Diaz vs. Gesta were given the main event spot.

Zurdo Ramirez weighed in 182.6 pounds and couldn’t cut down anymore. Gabe Rosado was paid his purse and opted not to continue with the fight. Rosado who was already moving up in weight would be at a huge disadvantage going up against the much bigger Zurdo.

Joseph Diaz is a former IBF super featherweight champion and he is now campaigning at the lightweight division in hopes of another title opportunity.

Mercito Gesta comes from the Philippines but trains out of the Wild Card boxing gym in Hollywood, California. The Filipino boxer has yet to taste championship gold and a win over a former champion like JoJo Diaz will help boost his confidence as he continues his path to title contention.

Before the main card on DAZN, fight fans can watch a FREE live stream preliminary undercard on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight – Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado (Canceled)

Lightweight – Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta

Lightweight – Oscar Duarte vs. Alex Martin

Super Welterweight – Eric Tudor vs. Damoni Cato-Cain

Preliminary Undercard

Featherweight – Jorge Chavez vs. Bryan Perez

Super Featherweight – Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jonathan Perez

Super Featherweight – Patricio Manuel vs. Hien Huynh

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: JOSEPH DIAZ JR. VS. MERCITO GESTA Free Live Stream Preliminary Card on YouTube starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and the main broadcast live stream on DAZN starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

