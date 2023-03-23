How to Watch Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora Fight Live Stream Online

On Thursday night, undefeated super middleweight knockout artist Christian Mbilli will take on once beaten Carlos Gongora of Ecuador in the main event from the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Mbilli (22-0, 20 KOs) represented France in the 2016 Olympic games, and the 27-year-old is a popular fighter in Montreal, he is looking to land a title opportunity in the near future and become an international star with his exciting fight style.

The French-Canadian star hits hard, and 20 of his 22 wins were knockouts. The super middleweight division is stacked with talent and Mbilli wants to test himself against any of the top guys and champions soon.

On Thursday he will be in against a tough test in two-time Olympian Carlos Gongora.

Gongora (21-1, 16 KOs) represented Ecuador in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and turned pro in 2015. Gongora is 33 years of age and fights out of the southpaw stance he is traveling to opposing territory with the hope of pulling of an upset and also throwing his name in the mix of top guys at 168 pounds.

The Co-main event features Canadian heavyweight Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs) takes on American Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

The event is promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management and will feature a stacked card filled with Canadian top boxers and rising prospects.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora

Heavyweight – Simon Kean vs. Eric Molina

Light Welterweight – Steve Claggett vs. Rafael Guzman

Women’s Super Featherweight – Leila Beaudoin vs. Laura Avendano Mondragon

Lightweight – Luis Santana vs. Francisco Arturo Ramirez Martinez

Women’s Cruiserweight – Vanessa LePage Joanisse vs. Princess Hairston

Lightweight – Jhon Orobio vs. Alejandro Medina

Super Middleweight – Wilkens Mathieu vs. Jose Gonzalez Saldana

How to Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora Fight Live

The boxing live stream on March 23, 2023 begins at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on www.punchinggrace.com in Canada, as well as on ESPN+ in the United States.

