How To Watch Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert Fight Live Stream Online

Former world champion Jean Pascal is ready to continue his chase for another world title in the light heavyweight division on Thursday night when he takes on Michael Eifert at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

Pascal, 40, was originally to face Eifert on February 9th, but he fell ill in early January and the fight was postponed. Pascal was able to make full recovery and the fight was rescheduled for March 16th.

This is an import fight for Pascal because the winner of the 12-round main event will become the mandatory challenger for undefeated IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev.

Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) has been in the sport for so long and has only head the WBA (Regular) title but wants to get his hands on a real title against the unified champion Beterbiev. At the age of 40 that will be a tough task especially against an undefeated champion with all his wins coming by way of knockout.

On the other side of the ring is Germany’s Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) a younger contender with only one defeat to his name.

For Eifert he will have the chance to beat a big name to add to his resume but he will have to overcome home field advantage against Pascal and box a perfect match in hopes the judges score it for him.

Fight Card

Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – IBF light heavyweight title eliminator

Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox, 8 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF Intercontinental super lightweight title

Yoel Angeloni vs. Alexander Calixto, 4 rounds, welterweight

Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jessica Camara vs. Karla Ramos Zamora, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Caroline Veyre vs. Anaelle Angerville, 6 rounds, featherweight

Amanda Galle vs. Lorena Cruz Aispuro, 8 rounds, bantamweight

How to watch Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert Fight

All the “No Limit” Pascal vs. Eifert action will be available on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN+ in the United States, as well as on Canal Indigo, Bell TV, Shaw TV in Canada, and worldwide on GYMBoxe.tv and FITE.TV.

The event is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Jean Pascal Promotions, and in collaboration with Blanlo Sports and SES Sports Events GmbH.

