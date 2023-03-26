Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presents a tripleheader this Saturday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, featuring Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, and Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata.

In the main event, former junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) takes on former lightweight world champion Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) in a 12-round bout at 140 pounds.

Ramirez lost only once in his professional fight career when he battled it out for undisputed status against Scottish boxer Josh Taylor in May of 2021. Ramirez was outgunned and hurt several times but went the full distance and lost his titles by decision.

He bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Jose Pedraza and now he continues his road back to title contention against former champ Richard Commey.

In the co-feature, undefeated women’s minimumweight world champions will go toe to toe for a unification bout that will bring the fireworks. WBA champ Seniesa Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs) and WBC champion Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs) face off in in a 10-round unification for the Ring Magazine lineal title.

In the opening bout, undefeated heavyweight knockout puncher Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs) fights Patrick Mailata (6-1, 3 KOs) in a six rounder.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Junior Welterweight – Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey

Womens Minimumweight Championship – Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht (WBA, WBC Titles)

Heavyweight – Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Humberto Galindo

Super Lightweight – Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Marco Cardenas

Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Angel Rebollar

Flyweight – Jessie Guerrero vs. Eduardo Alvarez

Super Bantamweight – Subaru Murata vs. Jose Negrete

Top Rank Presents Tripleheader: Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey – Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht – Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Live Stream on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

