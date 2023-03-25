Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat Free Fight Live Stream Video

Golden Boy Fight Night: Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat will hold the first Mexican Edition of 2023 on March 25 at the Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico and it will be live streamed on DAZN.

The event is presented by Golden Boy Promotion in association with Zanfer Boxing.

In the main event, California’s Jose “Chon” Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs) will take on Neeraj “Gangster” Goyat (17-3-2, 7 KOs) of Chandigarh, India in a 10-round super lightweight match.

This will be the first fight back for Zepeda since losing by stoppage to Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC 140 pound title in November of 2022. It was a tough loss because Zepeda prepared well and felt he could finally become a world champion but his dream wasn’t fulfilled that night, he still hopes to one day win a world title.

At 33, Zepeda knows his time for a world championship is running out, he already fought for the lightweight and super lightweight titles but lost both times. He has one more run and he will aim to stop his opponent on Saturday night to show he still has what it takes to compete.

Goyat who comes from India knows he is the underdog but he believes he can win the fight if Zepeda overlooks him and doesn’t take him seriously. If Goyat wins this will be the biggest fight of his career and a massive upset.

Fight Card

Super Lightweight – Jose Zepeda vs. Neeraj Goyat

Super Middleweight – Aaron Silva vs. Jaime Hernandez Lopez

Super Featherweight – Miguel Torres vs. Kevin Montiel

Lightweight – Diego Torres vs. Jonathan Escobedo

Bantamweight – Rashib Martinez vs. Bralton Munoz

Super Bantamweight – Irving Turrubiartes vs. Benito Sanchez Garcia

How to Watch Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat Fight Live Stream, Time and Date

The fight broadcast will take place on DAZN live streaming service at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 25, 2023 and for FREE on Golden Boy Promotions YouTube channel.

