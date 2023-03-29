Live Stream: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Fight Week Press Conference Video

The former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on April 1st against American Jermaine Franklin in a 12-round main event live from The O2 Arena in London, England. The fighters will meet one last time at the pre-fight press conference.

Joshua is the biggest star in British boxing and coming off back to back defeats against former Cruiserweight champion and now unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Uysk.

Uysk utilized his ring savvy and southpaw stance to outbox Joshua. The elusive and shorter champion proved the first fight was no fluke and won on the scorecards in the rematch.

Joshua was emotional after the defeat and he even hired trainer Robert Garcia for the rematch only to fire him after one fight and go with American trainer Derrick James for his fight with Franklin.

At the age of 33 he is in his prime and has already accomplished great feats from winning the Gold Medal at the Olympic games in 2012 to winning multiple heavyweight titles in boxing. Now Joshua said he is fighting for the money because he has already accomplished a great legacy.

The underdog Jermaine Franklin is hungry to beat a name like Joshua and sees this as the perfect opportunity for him to make his name known in the boxing world by upsetting the British star in his backyard.

At the Press Conference the fighters and their teams will have one last say and address the media in attendance before the square off on Saturday night. The live stream will be available on the YouTube channels of DAZN Boxing and Matchroom Boxing.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin

Middleweight – Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding

Light Heavyweight – John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski

Super Featherweight – Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker

Cruiserweight – Juergen Uldedaj vs. Benoit Huber

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov

Heavyweight – Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle

Watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin Final Fight Week Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream on 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

