LIVE STREAM: David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Fight Week Press Conference Video

Watch the final fight week press conference for David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant live on YouTube on Thursday, March 23.

Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will share the stage to answer reporters one last time before their 12-round SHOWTIME PPV event on Saturday night.

David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) is widely regarded as the man to beat at super middleweight and he boasts an undefeated record with a high knockout ratio.

Benavidez is a knockout puncher with high offense output, he throws combos with handspeed and is one of the most exciting fighters to watch.

Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) has only one professional defeat and that came by late round stoppage to Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Plant held his own in the championship unification for undisputed, but Canelo found a way to win and knocked out plant.

Benavidez has been chasing a mega showdown with Canelo, but he will take on Plant and hope if he dominates Canelo’s former foe it will land him a shot at a big money fight.

The two fighters have bad blood that stems from personal beef and it will carry over in the ring, its a can’t miss fight and also a can’t miss press conference, make sure to tune in on Saturday night as well as Thursday for the pre-fight presser to see what the fighters and their teams have to say before their big showdown.

The David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant final fight week press conference begins at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT on Thursday, March 23, 2023, on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel.

