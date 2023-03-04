Misfits and DAZN X Series 005: Jay Swingler vs. NichLmao Fight Stream, How to Watch, Start Time

MisFits & DAZN X Series 005: Jay Swingler vs. NichLmao will take place on March 4th from the Telford International Centre in Telford, England and will be live streamed online on DAZN.

Popular British YouTuber Jay Swingler is amped up to put on a show in front of his hometown crowd in Telford, and he has been training hard with motivation for a knockout and doesn’t care who is in the ring with him he is always bringing the heat in the fight.

Swingler will take on Nicholai Perrett aka NichLmao a Singaporean/Swedish YouTube and TikTok star who fights out of Los Angeles, California.

This will be the boxing debut under the MisFits and DAZN X Series banner for NichLmao, The TikToker believes he has the element of surprise on his side heading into the fight and will upset Swingler.

The co-main event has MF lightweight champion Deen The Great defending his title against challenger Pully Arif.

Astrid Wett and AJ Bunker square off for the vacant Women’s MF flyweight championship and in the first ever tag team boxing match up B Dave and Luis Pineda will go up against Ice Poseidon and Anthony Vargas in a light heavyweight doubles match.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett aka NicHLmao

MF Lightweight Championship – Deen The Great (Champ) vs. Pully Arif

Cruiserweight – King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su

Light Heavyweight Tag-Team Mach – B Dave & Luis Pineda vs. Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas

MF Women’s Flyweight Championship – Astrid Wett vs. AJ Bunker

Cruiserweight – Ginty vs. Halal Ham

Lightweight – Walid Sharks vs. N&A Productions

Heavyweight – Tempo Arts vs. Godson Umeh

How to Watch the MF & DAZN X Series 005: Jay Swingler vs NichLmao Boxing Match Online

The event takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT and will live stream exclusively on DAZN. For more information on how to watch visit: DAZN.com

