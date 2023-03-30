Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe Live Stream Exclusively on ESPN+ on April 1

(ESPN Press Room) – Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone Ramírez vs. Dogboe will stream live this Saturday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Tulsa, OK.

The main event features a battle for the vacant WBO featherweight world championship between 29-year-old Cuban sensation Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez (11-1, 7 KOs) and the 28-year-old Ghanaian former world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 16 KOs).

Ramírez enters the title bout having won 11 straight, including a successful return victory over Adán Gonzáles who stunned Ramírez via split decision in his pro debut. Now the highly decorated amateur prodigy and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist steps up to the plate in his first-ever world title opportunity.

The fighting pride of Africa, Dogboe was born in Ghana and now resides in London, England as he looks to become a two-division world champion. Dogboe previously held the WBO junior featherweight world title, including one successful title defense before going nearly 24-straight rounds in back-to-back wars against Emanuel Navarrete. Since then, “Royal Storm” has bounced back with four-straight victories to set up his next world title opportunity.

The co-feature includes a 10-round featherweight match-up between two-time world title challenger Joet González and Mexico’s José Enrique Vivas.

González (25-3, 15 KOs) debuted in the pro ranks in 2012 and was 23-0 before facing Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title in 2019. He dominated veteran Miguel Marriaga before losing his second attempt at the WBO strap in a 2021 Fight of the Year contender against Emanuel Navarrete. González stopped Joe Santísima via ninth-round TKO last March before dropping a split decision to Dogboe in July. Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) is coming off last May’s split decision victory over Edy Valencia.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley, Jr. as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Robeisy Ramírez vs. Isaac Dogboe (Vacant WBO Title)

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas

Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili

Jeremiah Milton vs. Fabio Maldonado

Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle

Erick Benitez vs. Abdullah Mason

Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz

